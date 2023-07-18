Watch: David Beckham Spectates Lionel Messi's First Training Session With Inter Miami

After countless weeks of deliberations and anticipation, the day finally arrived as Argentine Lionel Messi was finally unveiled as an Inter Miami player at an extravagant opening ceremony at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday.

Messi, 36, joined his new teammates for the first time at the team’s training ground in the shadow of the stadium, with reporters packed in to cover a historic moment in the league’s history.

And even the biggest of names in football couldn’t believe his eyes and had to see it to believe it, as Inter Miami owner and former English footballer David Beckham dropped in on Lionel Messi’s first training session with the team.

🔎 Beckham Atento!David Beckham attentively watches Leo Messi’s first training session with Inter Miami.#InterMiamiCF #Messi pic.twitter.com/OCLRiom3AY — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) July 18, 2023

Messi took to the pitch at the Florida Blue Training Center along with his teammates and got started with drills after sharing a word with Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez.

Messi’s former Barca teammate, Sergio Busquets, also joined in on his first practice as the duo went through a full session with the MLS squad.

Busquets and Messi played together for over 13 years bringing in every possible piece of silverware for the Blaugranas over the period of their tenure with the club.

Messi’s contract ties him to the club until the end of the 2025 season and will pay him between $50m and $60m a year. The deal also includes a signing bonus and a stake in the team. He is expected to make his debut for his new team on Friday against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.