WATCH: Jose Mourinho Drops F-Bomb While Confronting Referee in Car Parking After Europa League Final Loss

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was livid after his team’s Europa League Final defeat against Sevilla on Wednesday in Budapest. The thrilling Europa League final went on to the penalties where Sevilla managed to outclass Mourinho’s men with a 4-1 victory. Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stood tall in the penalties and turned out to be a hero for his club in the all-important game by saving two shots from the spots.

With the victory, the Spanish club managed to end Mourinho’s undefeated record in European football competition. The match finished 1-1 following extra time after Paulo Dybala’s opener was earlier cancelled out by an own goal from Roma defender Gianluca Mancini. However, Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty for Sevilla as they won their seventh Europa League title. It was not the first time when Montiel held his nerves in the mega clash as he was also clutch during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final with the winning penalty for Argentina.

The match witnessed a bad temper as Mourinho was animated on the sidelines and was not impressed with some of the referees’ decisions. He also received a Yellow Card during the match.

The veteran manager also confronted head referee Anthony Taylor in the car parking after the match and gave him a mouthful.

After the match, Mourinho told reporters that questions over his future were “not important at the moment", adding he was looking forward to going on holiday at the end of the season.

Roma are sixth in Serie A with one match remaining.

The Portuguese said he was disappointed with the officiating during the final and felt a number of decisions went against his men.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us," he said. “We lost a game but not dignity.

“I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won. We had also worked hard on penalties but we missed two –- but all together, not only the penalty takers.

“Congratulations to Sevilla, but also congratulations to my players. The boys must go home peacefully, with pride for having done what they have done. These are my boys from Budapest."