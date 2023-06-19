WATCH: Lallianzuala Chhangte's Pass and Sunil Chhetri's Finish as India Beat Lebanon to Win Intercontinental Cup

The Indian men’s football team defeated Lebanon 2-0 to clinch the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Igor Stimac’s side did all the damage in the second half as Sunil Chhetri found the net almost immediately after the restart, getting on the end of an incisive Indian attack from the right. The player of the match Lallianzuala Chhangte then doubled the advantage 20 minutes later with a simple tap-in.

India made another fast start from the second-half kick-off, and this time, they would make it count. Chhetri might have broken the deadlock in a tense final with his 87th international strike, but the goal was purely a team effort, characterised by some magnificent interplay on the right wing.

Lallianzuala Chhangte picked out Nikhil Poojary near the touchline, who, sensationally, returned the ball to him with an exquisite back heel. The Mumbai City winger then sent a low ball across the face of goal for Sunil Chhetri to swiftly tap it in through the legs of Sabeh from point-blank range.

There was no stopping the Indian wave as Chhangte made it 2-0 in the 65th minute. Chhetri fed Naorem Mahesh Singh, who had come on as a substitute just five minutes earlier, to have a crack at goal. His low shot was spilled by Sabeh, and Chhangte was the quickest to thump the rebound home.

In what was the first-ever tournament for the Blue Tigers in the Odisha capital, the fans were treated to a fantastic spectacle over the course of four matches, where India did not concede any goals en route to reclaiming the title they last won in 2018.