CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaniParliament SessionSalman Khan
Home » Football » WATCH: Lionel Messi Breaks Out Iconic "Wakanda Forever" Celebration Following His Brace Against Orlando City
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Lionel Messi Breaks Out Iconic "Wakanda Forever" Celebration Following His Brace Against Orlando City

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 15:20 IST

United States of America (USA)

Lionel Messi for Inter Miami. (Credit: APF)

Lionel Messi for Inter Miami. (Credit: APF)

Messi was back in League Cup action against Orlando City on Wednesday, with another brace recorded, when he broke out the iconic cross-armed symbol from Marvel's Black Panther.

Lionel Messi has taken the United States by storm, scoring five goals in his first three games with Inter Miami as the MLS club aim for the League Cup title.

He scored another pair against Orlando City as Inter Miami progressed to the round of 16 thanks to a 3-1 victory.

After finding the target in a Leagues Cup clash with Atlanta United, Messi pointed his arm towards those on the touchline before clenching his fist. It was initially suggested that he was making a “hold my beer” gesture towards David Beckham – following his stunning move to America that the Manchester United icon helped to arrange – but Antonela Roccuzzo later revealed that Messi had been performing a Thor-related routine in the direction of his sons.

Many fans were left wondering what its meaning was, but it looks like Messi’s family knew it. Taking to Instagram, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo subtly revealed the meaning of his celebration. She posted an image of Messi performing the celebration and also added a Thor GIF. It is known that Messi’s eldest son Thiago is a massive Marvel fan and Thor is his favourite superhero. So it looks like Messi wanted to pay homage to the Asgardian hero.

Messi was then back in League Cup action against Orlando City on Wednesday, with another brace recorded.

The Argentine continued to follow through on his trend of Marvel-based celebrations same for his children as he celebrated his recent goal for Inter Miami with the iconic “Wakanda Forever" sign as a tribute to Marvel’s Black Panther.

Tags:
  1. Inter Miami
  2. lionel messi
  3. Marvel
  4. MLS
first published:August 03, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 15:20 IST