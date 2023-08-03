WATCH: Lionel Messi Breaks Out Iconic "Wakanda Forever" Celebration Following His Brace Against Orlando City

Lionel Messi has taken the United States by storm, scoring five goals in his first three games with Inter Miami as the MLS club aim for the League Cup title.

He scored another pair against Orlando City as Inter Miami progressed to the round of 16 thanks to a 3-1 victory.

After finding the target in a Leagues Cup clash with Atlanta United, Messi pointed his arm towards those on the touchline before clenching his fist. It was initially suggested that he was making a “hold my beer” gesture towards David Beckham – following his stunning move to America that the Manchester United icon helped to arrange – but Antonela Roccuzzo later revealed that Messi had been performing a Thor-related routine in the direction of his sons.

Many fans were left wondering what its meaning was, but it looks like Messi’s family knew it. Taking to Instagram, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo subtly revealed the meaning of his celebration. She posted an image of Messi performing the celebration and also added a Thor GIF. It is known that Messi’s eldest son Thiago is a massive Marvel fan and Thor is his favourite superhero. So it looks like Messi wanted to pay homage to the Asgardian hero.

Messi was then back in League Cup action against Orlando City on Wednesday, with another brace recorded.

The Argentine continued to follow through on his trend of Marvel-based celebrations same for his children as he celebrated his recent goal for Inter Miami with the iconic “Wakanda Forever" sign as a tribute to Marvel’s Black Panther.