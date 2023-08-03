WATCH: Lionel Messi Continues Impressive Form, Nets Another Brace to Take Inter Miami Into Round of 16

Lionel Messi continues to be levels above the rest of the players in America as he scored yet another double in the Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring sides from Major League Soccer and Liga MX. He scored a brace against Orlando City FC to make it five goals in three matches for Inter Miami.

The first goal was set up by Robert Taylor who cut inside early and chipped the ball above the defence which landed on Messi’s left foot followed by an easy finish.

That man Messi 🔥Robert Taylor drops a dime to Messi for the #InterMiamiCF goal. pic.twitter.com/KH8bMykPd4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 3, 2023

The second goal was also similar as Messi took the ball from the half-way line, and passed to Taylor who then crossed it towards the striker, Josep Martinez. The striker then controlled the ball and chipped it to Messi who finished it easily.

ANOTHER MESSI BRACE ✔️Messi makes it a 3-1 lead for #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/8abWvRIeHj — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 3, 2023

The brace will increase his tally to five goals and one assist in just three appearances having scored against Cruz Azul and twice against Atalanta United.

After he departed from European football, Messi has taken America by storm since his transfer to David Beckham’s Inter Miami. It is not just Messi who made the move, former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also have left European football after their tenures ended at FC Barcelona.

Inter Miami will be relying on the services of Messi, Busquets and Alba to help the side win trophies as they placed at the bottom in the Eastern Conference at the moment. The side will be looking to bounce back from the lacklustre season with the appointment of former Barcelona and Argentina coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. Martino and Messi have a lot in common, both are from Rosario, Argentina. Both of them represented Barcelona and were part of the Argentina team that went to the finals in 2015 Copa America. Martino replaced former Manchester United defender, Phil Neville.

Messi will be looking to get accustomed to life in the United States keeping Copa America in mind, which is also hosted by the United States in 2024. However, it is unlikely that he will be featuring for Argentina in the next World Cup where the USA are co-hosts as he mentioned the Qatar World Cup, 2022 being his last.

Despite the MLS not being comparable to the standards of European football, Messi will be looking to compete and help his side win more trophies. His first goal against Cruz Azul was a testament to that as he scored the match-winning freekick in the dying minutes of the game. After their win against Orlando City, Messi’s Inter Miami will look ahead and go against FC Dallas in the Round of 16 which is to be decided on August 6, 2023.