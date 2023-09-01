WATCH: Lionel Messi Frustrated With Inter Miami's Goalless Draw Against Nashville

Lionel Messi could not be happy with Inter Miami’s disappointing show against Nashville in a Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture on August 31. Despite knocking at the opposition goal several times, the Herons failed to break the deadlock, with the game ending in a goalless draw. The scoreline, however, doesn’t tell the whole story as the attackers of both teams unquestionably displayed their A-game in the thrilling encounter. At the end of the day, it was the defenders who prevailed. After the final whistle, when players of both teams were heading to the tunnel, Messi was captured shaking his head with enough frustration. A clip of the same was dropped on X by a fan, with the caption reading, “Messi isn’t happy with how the game finished.”

It would be fair to say that Lionel Messi has singlehandedly carried Inter Miami since shifting his base to Florida earlier this summer. Thanks to his magic, the David Beckham-co-owned side has built its stature as a dominant force in American football. In the Miami colours, Messi has already netted 11 goals across all competitions, while providing three assists. Against Nashville, the Argentina superstar wrapped up as the best performer for his side as well, registering as many as seven shots, but his efforts could not bring the crucial three points.

Inter Miami and Nashville went head-to-head in the Leagues Cup final a few days back. Lionel Messi stole the show there, scoring the only goal for his team. Nashville, however, managed to bounce back in the second half, with Fafa Picault striking the net in the 57th minute. The match had to be decided via a penalty shootout since the scoreline remained 1-1 after the 120-minute play. The tie-breaker also turned out to be a nail-biting affair where Miami ultimately prevailed.

Following the Leagues Cup defeat, Nashville was desperate to return to winning ways in the MLS fixture at the DRV PNK Stadium. The Men in Gold kicked off the match on a positive note and mostly kept the upper hand in the first half. They could take an early lead when a sloppy effort from Dixon Arroyo enabled an opportunity. But it didn’t see the desired outcome.

At the stroke of the 56th minute, Nashville got another golden chance when Fafa Picault received a through ball close to the Miami goal. However, he failed to capitalise on the pass, with Miami’s Kamal Miller coming up with a fiery tackle to snatch the ball. In the dying moment, it looked like the visitors would be given a penalty when Shaffelburg’s shot hit the arm of DeAndre Yedlin inside the Miami box. The referee went for a VAR check and the result showed the Nashville forward standing in an offside position.