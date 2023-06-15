WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores the Fastest Goal of his Career After 79 Seconds, Channels Inner Maradona by Beating 3 Players

Lionel Messi netted a goal after just 79 seconds, the fastest strike of his career as he helped Argentina win 2-0 over Australia in an international friendly in Beijing on Thursday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker curled in a sumptuous effort from the edge of the area after just 79 seconds following kick-off, as Australia were undone after barely a minute following the start.

It was a sell-out crowd of more than 50,000 who came to see the Argentine phenom in flesh and blood, days after Messi announced his decision to join Major League Soccer-based club Inter Miami.

It was a wonderful strike from the 35-year-old, from a tight angle to give his side the lead against the Socceroos.

Watch Lionel Messi’s wonderful strike as he scores the fastest goal of his career:

MESSI GOLAZO2 minutes into the game and Messi does what he does best. Stream the game for FREE on the @CBSSports app and @PlutoTV pic.twitter.com/iJdAI0Cbj9 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 15, 2023

Later in the match, the talismanic forward went into beast mode as he dribbled past three defenders during one of the eye-catching moments from the game. Known for his cruise control and dribbling, Messi left three defends in his wake after being pulled by one of the players and with a feint touch, he left the two other chasing shadows.

Watch Messi’s channels inner Maradona, beats three Australian defenders with one move:

Lionel Messi. Thank you.pic.twitter.com/zEPP6GVd1B — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 15, 2023

Even though Australia conceded early, they could have been level through Mitchell Duke’s effort however their World Cup-winning hero Emiliano Martinez came to their rescue.

Into the second half, both Messi and his compatriot Angel di Maria went close but were denied by Mat Rya however Argentina were 2-0 ahead through German Pezzella who headed in from close range.

Midway through the second half, a young-looking fan wearing an Argentina shirt invaded the pitch and briefly embraced Messi before being hauled away by security guards.

Such was the atmosphere in Beijing that Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni felt that the Albacileste were playing back in their own backyard.

“Today the stadium looked like we were playing in Argentina," said the World Cup-winning coach.