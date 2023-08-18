WATCH: Neymar Shares Awkward Hug With Kylian Mbappe At PSG Farewell

Neymar bid the final goodbye to his Paris Saint Germain teammates during a training session at the Parc des Princes on August 17. The Brazilian star has wrapped up his career in Europe and is set to shift his base to Saudi Arabia after signing a two-year contract with Al-Hilal. Before leaving the French capital, Neymar decided to meet his former colleagues for the last time. A clip of the emotional meeting was dropped on the official Twitter page of PSG. After the video surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to point at Neymar’s awkward reaction while sharing a hug with Kylian Mbappe.

𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗜, @neymarjr ! ❤️💙Un au revoir chaleureux ce matin au Campus PSG entre les Parisiens et Neymar Jr ! ✨ #ObrigadoNey pic.twitter.com/LflaYq9lH0 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 17, 2023

The relationship between the two football superstars reportedly took a bitter turn after Neymar liked an Instagram post on a controversial comment by Mbappe. The report claimed that Mbappe had informed the PSG officials that there was “no more room” for him and Neymar to co-exist at the Parisian club.

There were also some widespread reports that back in 2022, Mbappe wanted Neymar, then-manager Mauricio Pochettino and as many as 12 coaching staff of the team to be axed. After Sportbible broke the news in a tweet, Mbappre immediately responded to it and simply wrote “Fake” in the comment section. The outlet had to delete the original tweet after receiving a stern reply from Mbappe.

FAKE ❌— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 2, 2022

Though both footballers have never publicly opened up about their off-field bonding, fans are still holding on to those controversial incidents. In the comment section of Neymar’s farewell video, a number of users highlighted the Brazilian’s alleged cold stare towards Mbappe. Sharing a screenshot of the moment, a fan wrote, “A single behavioural court and everything is clear.”

Un seul cour de comportemental et tout est claire pic.twitter.com/97rDgZk7xA— Kyono GF (@Kyono_GF) August 17, 2023

Another fan termed the hug between Neymar and Mbappe a “Fatidic” moment.

J’ai screen le moment FATIDIQUE pic.twitter.com/92pWYZAaz5— Sidy 🏴‍☠️ (@SidyZer) August 17, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Enhorabuena a Mbappe por echar al mejor jugador del equipo, a Neymar Jr. El señor de Bondy ya tiene lo que quería. Ya echareis de menos a Neymar pic.twitter.com/66RYcjD8Lg — Álvaro 🍫 (@alvaaro__10) August 17, 2023

While playing for Paris Saint Germain, Neymar and Mbappe have shared the pitch in 136 games across all competitions while supporting each other in 54 goals. Following Neymar’s departure, former Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele will be Mbappe’s new partner in the PSG forward line. The Ligue 1 giants have roped in Dembele on a five-year deal worth £50.4 million.