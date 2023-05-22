WATCH: Raphinha Celebrates Barcelona's La Liga Triumph in Unique Style

Barcelona endured their first home defeat of the season during their La Liga match against Real Sociedad. The defeat, however, did not prevent Barcelona footballers from celebrating their Spanish league title victory at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The exuberant celebrations went on even after fans left the stadium. Brazilian winger Raphinha decided to mark the triumph in a unique way. In a video, which has now gone viral, Raphinha could be seen walking along the turf on his knees with a Brazil flag hanging over his shoulders. Raphinha did not reveal the reason behind his act but many believe that people in South America thank God in such a manner for fulfilling their wishes.

🚨 Raphinha walking across the entire pitch on his knees, similar to what he did at Leeds:pic.twitter.com/4KGeMfcK93 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) May 20, 2023

Previously, Raphinha had done something similar against Brentford after he helped Leeds United in avoiding relegation last season.

Raphinha walking the length of the pitch on his knees after Leeds United’s win over Brentford ⚽ pic.twitter.com/UmXN1HDLtv— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

Raphinha’s gesture may have befuddled many but the 26-year-old had expressed his desire to repeat the act in Barcelona jersey. “I’ll do it again, like I did with Leeds. I’ll walk the Camp Nou on my knees, or wherever, it would be perfect to do it in Istanbul [the venue of the Champions League final],” Raphinha was quoted as saying by Marca.

Barcelona failed to reach the Champions League final this season but the former Leeds United winger did find the perfect stage to showcase his unique style of celebration.

top videos

Barcelona signed Raphinha on a deal worth £55 million in July last year. He has so far scored 10 goals for the Catalan giants. In La Liga, Raphinha has recorded seven goals and as many assists for Barcelona. Raphinha guided Barcelona to La Liga title this season but his future at the Camp Nou-based outfit appears to be uncertain. It has been reported that Barcelona officials have decided to set an asking price of £ 70 million for him. According to several outlets, Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United are looking to acquire the services of Raphinha in the summer transfer window. After the game against Real Sociedad, Raphinha opened up on his future at Barcelona. “I want to stay here for many more years to come,” he reportedly told beIN Sports.

In their next assignment, Barcelona will face Valladolid in La Liga on May 24. After playing 35 matches in La Liga, Xavi’s men have collected 85 points.