WATCH: Ryanair Pokes Fun At Cristiano Ronaldo’s Outburst

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr routed Abha 3-1 in the King’s Cup but it was a disappointing night for the forward. The Portuguese star failed to score for the third consecutive game and is yet to find the back of the net at Al-Nassr stadium. The 38-year-old was substituted for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo’s woes were compounded after he received a yellow card. The former Manchester United forward was booked after he gesticulated angrily at the referee and kicked the ball powerfully into the opposition’s half. Ronaldo’s outburst came after the referee blew the half-time whistle as he attempted to burst out of his own half on the counter-attack.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Now Ryanair has poked fun at Ronaldo’s outburst by tweeting a hilarious meme.

Ronaldo received a yellow card for kicking the ball away in frustration after the referee whistled the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/xR92h1FmEm— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated as he hasn’t scored in his last two Saudi Pro League fixtures. Ronaldo was furious when the referee blew the half-time whistle when he was trying to start a counter-attack. The striker probably thought that the referee had denied him a chance to end his Al-Nassr goal drought. However, the referee wasn’t at fault as he had whistled with 47:24 on the clock two and only two minutes of added time had been earmarked. Ronaldo was eventually replaced in the 87th minute by Anderson Talisca.

During the high-stakes King Cup quarter-final tie, Sami Al-Najei and Abdullah Al-Khaibari gave Al-Nassr an early two-goal lead. They finally won 3-1.

This is not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his temper in recent days. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward had ripped off his captain’s armband and stormed off the pitch kicking water bottles out of his way after Al-Nassr were defeated 1-0 by title rivals Al-Ittihad last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored eight goals in his four Saudi Pro League appearances last month. Therefore, his recent goal drought is quite surprising to say the least. Al-Nassr will need an in-form Ronaldo if they are to win the league. Besides, fans would like to see Ronaldo’s iconic Siu celebration at Al-Nassr’s home stadium. Al-Nassr will next take on Abha in Saudi Pro League on March 18.

