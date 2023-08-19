WATCH: Saudi Arabia's Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Lends Private Jet To Welcome Al-Hilal's Neymar To Riyadh

Brazilian winger Neymar is no stranger to grand gestures and welcomes. But perhaps, nothing could top the way the ex-PSG superstar was welcomed to Saudi Arabia, as Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, cousin of the Saudi Prime Minister, lent him a Boeing 747 to make the Paris-Riyadh journey.

النجم العالمي البرازيلي نيمار لاعب نادي الهلال السعودي 🇸🇦على متن القصر الطائر الى العاصمة الرياض طائرة الأمير الوليد بن طلال الخاصة من طراز الجامبو #B747 #عن_الطيران pic.twitter.com/YaaMdol8J2 — عشاق عالم الطيران (@AviationWG) August 18, 2023

In a transfer window which saw the likes of premium European players make the shift to Saudi Arabia, Neymar came the latest big-name addition to the Saudi Pro League as he made the shift from Paris for a fee of 90 million euros.

Talking about his decision, Neymar said, “I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place."

Following Neymar’s departure, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi praised the superstar for his contribution in the past six seasons.

“Neymar will always be a club Legend. I’ll never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last six years," said Al Khelaifi.

The Brazilian has played 173 games for PSG scoring 118 goals and setting up a further 77 assists, and while those numbers are impressive, Neymar never really hit the peak of his career in France, constantly being undermined by injuries.

Neymar has reportedly received plenty of added perks after agreeing to join Al Hilal, as per multiple reports, he will get a personal plane, a mansion and bonuses for every game the Saudi club win this season.