WATCH: Toddler Runs Off With Corner Flag During Women's Football Game Between Cork City and DLR Waves

In a strange turn of events, a women’s football game in Ireland got delayed after a toddler ran away with the corner flag. As unreal as it sounds, this bizarre incident took place during an All-Island Cup football game between Cork City and DLR Waves on June 17. The game, which was happening at the Fermoy Football Club in Co Cork, Ireland, had to be stopped around the 44th minute after a curious toddler decided to pull out the corner flag and ran off with it.

The official Twitter handle of Cork City FC Women also shared footage of the hilarious incident. “This did actually happen, by the way,” read the caption.

In the viral clip, the toddler can be seen gently approaching the corner flag before curiosity took the better of his judgment causing him to hop off with the flag. The child kept swinging the flag post for fun. Spectators can be seen sitting on an inclined portion of the field enjoying the funny moment.

The footballers then approached the toddler, asking for the flag. The corner flag is an important part of the game without which the game cannot proceed. It is used in determining if the ball has gone out for a goal-kick, a throw-in, or a corner.

When the toddler saw the players approach him, he decided to make a run for it in order to protect the captured flag. A man, wearing the Cork City jersey, eventually succeeded in bringing the flag back to its original place. The game then continued without any hitches.

Following the completion of the fixture, Cork City FC Women celebrated their victory by sharing a picture of the two goal scorers- Chloe Atkinson and Kiera Sena. “Scorers of our 1st ever All-Island Cup goals yesterday Chloe and Kiera 18 and 16 respectively…… future is bright,” Cork City FC Women tweeted.

Cork City FC Women were leading by two goals to nil when the much-talked-about incident took place. Chloe Atkinson scored the opening goal for her side in the 23rd minute of the game. Kiera Sena doubled the lead for her side 12 minutes later. DLR Waves pulled one back in the second half but Cork City FC Women, eventually, managed to see off their opponents.