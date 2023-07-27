WATCH: Tottenham Star Harry Kane Smashes it Hard Just Like His ‘Friend’ Virat Kohli

English footballer Harry Kane was spotted showing off his cricket skills in a recent video shared on the official Twitter page of Premier League India. Kane, as a part of the Tottenham Hotspur squad, travelled to Australia to play a pre-season friendly against English rivals West Ham United. The match was held at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Taking out time from their training, Tottenham footballers tried their hands on cricket. In the video, Kane can be seen in a different avatar, swinging his bat like a professional cricketer. The English striker looked to be quite aware of batting techniques as he seamlessly smashed some big shots. “Harry Kane smashing it in Australia like his friend, Virat Kohli,” the tweet read.

.@HKane smashing it in Australia like his friend and the 🫅 @imVkohli🏏 pic.twitter.com/w0goosVrqG— Premier League India (@PLforIndia) July 27, 2023

Kane has previously opened up about his admiration for batting maestro Kohli. The Indian star toured England for a series in the past when the duo first time met each other, Kane shared in an interview with Star Sports last year. Their friendship began on social media five or six years ago, according to the English striker. “When Kohli was down in London for a series, we managed to catch up,” Kane said, as quoted by Goal.com.

The England football team captain further revealed that he supports Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL only for Kohli. “I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli and speak with him a few times. So my team is RCB. They have got some good players this time,” the 29-year-old said ahead of the 2022 IPL.

Amid growing rumours about his transfer to Bayern Munich, Harry Kane sported the captain’s band during the friendly fixtures against West Ham on July 18. The match turned out to be a nailbiting affair, with West Ham picking up a 3-2 victory riding on a 78-minute goal by Gianluca Scamacca.

Though the football world is quite hyped anticipating Kane’s next destination, newly appointed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed that the English striker is “totally committed” to the London-based club. Bayern have already made two offers for Kane. But they have been turned down by the Spurs. According to club chairman Daniel Levy, a hefty release clause of £100 million will need to be paid in full to acquire the service of the England captain. As per his current contract, Kane will stay with Tottenham till the next season.