Wayne Rooney Issues Stern Warning for Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Debut

Ahead of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney warned the Argentine superstar about the challenges of playing in Major League Soccer (MLS). American football fans are quite hyped with the arrival of Messi, who joined Inter Miami as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint Germain expired on June 30. Considering the level of competition that Messi has faced in his career so far, many could believe that the former Barcelona man would find it easy to play in the MLS. But according to Rooney, it would take time for Messi to cope with the American conditions as there is “alot of energy and intensity on the pitch.” “He won’t find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it’s a tough league,” Rooney said, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Rooney, however, was hopeful of Lionel Messi being able to find a special place in the hearts of American football fans, who “want to see the skill and to be entertained” at the same time. “Americans admire winners. They love to see skills and be entertained, and Messi brings all of that,” Rooney said.

Inter Miami have made some significant modifications to their squad this season. As per Wayne Rooney, those changes can make things easier for Lionel Messi, who reportedly ignored a mouth-watering offer from Saudi Pro League to join the MLS club. After completing the transfer of Messi, Inter Miami roped in two of his ex-Barcelona teammates– Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez, who achieved plenty of success alongside Messi at Barcelona, are also reportedly linked with a move to Inter Miami. Another familiar face for Messi will be Argentine manager Gerardo Martino, who is the current boss of the Miami-based side. “Everything looks set for Messi. He has got all his mates. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have already signed. Luis Suarez and Iniesta may join Inter Miami too. Messi also has a coach whom he likes and trusts,” Rooney explained.

Lionel Messi will take the field for the first time in the Inter Miami shirt on July 21 during a Leagues Cup fixture against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium. Miami are going through a tough phase at this time, having remained winless in the MLS since May. They are now reeling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 18 points in 22 matches.