'We Don't Talk': Eden Hazard Reveals Broken Relationship With Carlo Ancelotti, Still Wants to Stay at Real Madrid

Once considered one of the best wingers in the world, Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid in 2019 at the peak of his powers, fresh after helping Chelsea win the Europa League title.

However, things have not gone to plan for Hazard in the Spanish capital and he has yet to play a single minute of football either in La Liga or in the Champions League since the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Throughout his stint at Madrid, Hazard has been plagued by fitness and form issues, and despite being fully fit, he is no longer considered a key player by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

A damning statistic which reflects Hazard’s since joining the Santiago Bernabeu outfit is that he is yet to feature in a single El Clasico against Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona, since moving to Spain.

In a recent interview with RTBF as per Goal.com, Hazard admitted that he doesn’t talk anymore to coach Carlo Ancelotti and that their relationship has completely broken down.

“There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect. I have to have respect a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents for football, and for what he’s done in his career," said the Belgian international who recently announced his retirement.

With the €100 million man entering the final 12 months of his contract and game time hard to come by, it has been reported that the winger could be looking for a move away from Madrid however, Eden Hazard has rubbished those claims and he wants to fight for his spot in the team.

“I would like to stay. I’ve always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand. But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan," said the 32-year-old.

Madrid recently defeated Espanyol 3-1 in the league and will return to action in the Champions League against Liverpool on Wednesday in the second leg of their round of 16 fixture, which they lead 5-2 on aggregate.

