Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Live Football Streaming For Bundesliga Match: How to Watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Coverage on TV And Online

Bayern Munich will go one-on-one against Werder Bremen in their opening game of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season on Saturday. Bayern were crowned the champions of Germany after a thrilling title race between them and Dortmund. They will be looking to kick off their campaign with a victory against Werder Bremen.

The Bundesliga fixture will be hosted at Werder Bremen’s home ground, Weserstadion on August 19. Werder Bremen will be hoping to overturn their ongoing three-match winless streak against the Bavarian giants on Saturday.

Bayern Munich recently completed the signing of England forward Harry Kane for a fee of over $100 million. Kane left Tottenham Hotspur for Germany in a quest to win titles. However, the England star’s dream of a senior career trophy will have to wait after Bayern conceded a shocking 3-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the final of the DFL Supercup.

Bayern Munich played five games in their preseason, recording two wins and conceding two defeats. They began their campaign for Premier League glory against West Ham but none of the teams could score a deciding goal as the game ended 1-1.

Bayern Munich are the favourites to pick up a win against Werder Bremen this Saturday. Despite their dodgy form, the Bavarians are still one of the biggest footballing powerhouses in Europe. It will take more than a good effort for Werder Bremen to pull off a victory against Bayern in their opening Bundesliga fixture.

The Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will be played on August 19, Saturday.

The Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will be played at Weserstadion.

The Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will start at 12:00 AM IST on August 19, Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Werder Bremen Probable XI: Jiri Pavlenka, Marco Friedl, Niklas Stark, Milos Veljkovic, Oliver Burke, Leonardo Bittencourt, Jens Stage, Anthony Jung, Romano Schmid, Marvin Ducksch, Niclas Fullkrug

Bayern Munich Probable XI: Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthias de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel