'We're Ready and We Have to go There and Do Our Best': Mumbai City FC Captain, Rahul Bheke and Coach Des Buckingham React to AFC Champions League Draw

With the draw for the AFC Champions League now complete, Mumbai City FC now know who they are up against. Amongst the group, Al-Hilal, one of the best sides to ever take part in the competition will be taking on Mumbai.

One of the most notable additions to the side is the transfer of Neymar Jr. to Al-Hilal. It is safe to say that Indian’ fans and players alike will be excited to see him.

Mumbai City coach, Des Buckingham along with captain, Rahul Bheke sat with the media for a press conference after the result of the draws was announced.

Looking back at the previous Champions League campaign, Rahul commented on the side’s preparations for the campaign," Our preparations for the Champions League will be the same, last season we had an opportunity but we did our best, got two wins but did not manage to qualify for the knockouts, but this year our target will be to reach the knockouts, for that we have already started with our preparations."

Coach Des Buckingham, reacted to the draw," You know the teams in this level of the competition, they are the best in their own countries, regardless of the flaw itself and the teams we now know, it’s a wonderful opportunity to test ourselves." The team’s handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) also shared the reactions to the draws as well.

BTS of the initial reactions from our players and staff as they witnessed #TheIslanders’ name being called out at the #ACL Group Stage Draw! #IslandersInAsia #AamchiCity pic.twitter.com/bRKWApguMx— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) August 24, 2023

Regarding the experience to be gained from playing against a star-studded team in Al-Hilal, “As we all know Al-Hilal are one of the best team in Asia, it is a great challenge for all of us whether it is. We all are ready, we just have to go there and do our best."

Due to the revamp in the rules regarding the Champions League, it could be the last time we see an Indian club in the prestigious club, Coach Des Buckingham believes that there is an added incentive to do well in the competition, he commented," players work hard throughout the season, when we scored the winning goal against Jamshedpur, even at the late end of the season the late stage of the game, they’ve had a taste in the competition and what it is going to be like. It is the last opportunity but we will try to show what we can do in the competition.

Mumbai City FC will be grouped together with Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, Nassaji Mazandaran FC from Iran and Navbahor from Uzbekistan.