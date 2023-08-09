West Ham United And Manchester United Reach Agreement Over Transfer Of Harry Maguire

Latest reports state that English defender Harry Maguire is all set to leave Premier League Manchester United as the Red Devils are said to have struck an agreement with West Ham United for a deal worth 30 million pounds.

Maguire, who has agreed to personal terms with West Ham, has been struggling to find first-team opportunities as the defender fell out of favour with boss Erik Ten Hag, and was stripped off the captain’s armband recently.

West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign Harry Maguire in a deal worth in the region of £30m. pic.twitter.com/KDtFqFUL1L— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2023

Maguire was the marquee signing of 2019 for United when the club signed him for a record-breaking 80 million pounds from Leicester City.

But, the defender has been under scrutiny from his inaugural season at Old Trafford as he struggled to live up to the expectations set on him.

Especially with the inclusion of defenders such as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane who have cemented their place in the starting eleven, and with the growth of options such as Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof, Maguire has completely lost favour with the club.

Maguire made 30 appearances for United last season but only made eight league starts.

Maguire is ready for a fresh challenge and is excited by the prospect of a move to play under David Moyes at the London Stadium.

The 30-year-old knows a lack of playing time under Erik ten Hag could threaten his England prospects and he wants to be playing regularly ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

On Monday, Manchester United also rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. United, who value him at closer to £45m, are happy to keep him, but he’s also viewed as the biggest sale they could make this summer.

West Ham are yet to go back in with an improved offer and while their interest remains in him, it seems as if they have set out to acquire Maguire first.