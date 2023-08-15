West Ham United Call Off Harry Maguire's Move From Manchester United

In another twist of the tale of Harry Maguire and Manchester, West Ham United have reportedly called off their 30-million-pound deal with the Red Devils for Maguire, after West Ham pulled out due to the delayed agreement talks with the defender.

Maguire had agreed to personal terms with the club however West Ham have been stalled as the 30-year-old is looking to agree on a pay-off with United before making the switch to the London Stadium.

The deal to take Harry Maguire from Manchester United to West Ham has stalled, Sky Sports News has been told. 🚨pic.twitter.com/lsYYJpqi4T— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2023

Manager Erik ten Hag has been open about the harsh reality Maguire faces in United and stated that the defender would have to fight for his spot in the club’s starting squad. Ever since then, it seems as if the relationship between Maguire and the club soured quickly.

The defender received a huge salary increase after the Red Devils qualified for the Champions League and would’ve taken a significant pay cut to move to the Conference League champions.

Maguire was the marquee signing of 2019 for United when the club signed him for a record-breaking 80 million pounds from Leicester City.

But, the defender has been under scrutiny from his inaugural season at Old Trafford as he struggled to live up to the expectations set on him.

Especially with the inclusion of defenders such as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane who have cemented their place in the starting eleven, and with the growth of options such as Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof, it seems like Maguire has completely lost favour with the club.