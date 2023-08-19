West Ham United vs Chelsea Live Premier League: How to Watch West Ham United vs Chelsea Coverage on TV And Online

West Ham United will be taking on Chelsea on Sunday, August 20 at the London Stadium in their second match of the Premier League. Both teams are tied with 1 point each in the rankings as they have both drawn their season opener.

West Ham has started their season in an expected draw against Bournemouth as both sides scored one goal each. West Ham had the lead in the second half thanks to a goal by Jarod Bowen. But in the last 10 mins of the game, Bournemouth made a comeback scoring a goal and tying the scores. They would look to make a comeback against Chelsea as the last year’s seventh-seated side would like to make a run for the Top 4.

Chelsea has had a similar start to their tournament as Liverpool’s encounter with them ended in a draw as well. The two tops are gunning for the top spots this season and played a very competitive match. Alex Disasi’s goal marked to be a saviour for them as it helped them to dismiss the lead and help them in staying alive in the match.

When will the West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 20.

Where will the West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

How to live stream West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match on TV?

The West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 in India.

What are the probable XIs of West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

West Ham United Predicted XI – Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufa, Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahama, Michail Antonio

Chelsea Predicted XI – Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Alex Disasi, Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Nicholas Jackson