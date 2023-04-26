West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch West Ham United vs Liverpool Coverage on TV And Online

Liverpool will travel to London to face West Ham United on Thursday. The Premier League fixture between West Ham and Liverpool will be played at the London Stadium. The Merseyside-based outfit will head into the game after winning their last two matches. Overall, Liverpool have been unbeaten in their last four games. Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp, however, cannot be relieved ahead of the West Ham test. It is being learnt that The Reds will be without three key figures- Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic- during Thursday’s crunch game. With 50 points from 31 matches, Liverpool now occupy the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, West Ham have remained unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. The David Moyes-coached side currently find themselves at the 13th spot on the Premier League points table.

When will the West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be played on April 27, Thursday.

Where will the West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will begin at 12:15 am IST.

How to live stream West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of West Ham United and Liverpool?

West Ham United predicted starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Naif Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota

