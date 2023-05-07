West Ham United vs Manchester United Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch West Ham United vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

After missing the Premier League match against Manchester City earlier this week, West Ham trio of Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Nayef Aguerd are expected to return to the playing XI for Sunday’s Premier League fixture. In their next assignment, West Ham will be hosting Manchester United at the London Stadium. The London outfit will come into Sunday’s encounter after losing five of their last six Premier League matches against Manchester United. The Hammers have been winless in their last three matches. With 34 points from as many games, West Ham are placed in 15th position in the Premier League standings. Manchester United and West Ham had last faced each other in March and the Red Devils had emerged victorious in that FA Cup contest by three goals to one.

Manchester United now occupy the fourth spot on the Premier League points table. In their last match, Manchester United had to face a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat against Brighton.

When will the West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United will be played on May 7, Sunday.

Where will the West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United will be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

How to live stream West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of West Ham United vs Manchester United?

West Ham United predicted starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

