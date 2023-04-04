What Led to Graham Potter's Dismissal as Chelsea Head Coach?

With Graham Potter getting fired as Chelsea head coach, plenty of speculations seem to have surfaced. One such theory which has now gained some credence is that Potter’s lack of command over the squad might have resulted in the British head coach’s dismissal. It is being learnt that Potter failed to earn the respect from a bunch of Chelsea footballers. An article published by the Independent claims that some Chelsea players were not even aware of Potter’s name upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The report suggested that footballers came up with nicknames for Potter based on his wizard namesake.

Another report, published by Evening Standard, said that the former Chelsea head coach had to deal with blunt Harry Potter references quite frequently.

An unfavourable environment in the dressing room, coupled with string of poor results on the field, made life simply strenuous for Graham Potter at Chelsea. Potter was named as Chelsea head coach in September 2022. He signed a five-year contract after Chelsea officials decided to pay a buyout clause of £20 million to land him from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Potter kicked off his managerial stint at Chelsea in a terrific fashion after claiming five wins in his first six fixtures across all competitions. Potter, however, failed to keep the momentum intact. A home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa appeared as a deadly blow for Potter. The 47-year-old failed to survive even a season after winning just seven of his 22 matches as Chelsea head coach in Premier League. The embattled former Chelsea manager guided The Blues to Champions League quarter-finals but it could hardly do enough to save his job.

In their next assignment, Chelsea will be taking on Liverpool in Premier League on Wednesday. With 38 points from 28 games, Chelsea are currently placed in 11th position in the Premier League standings. Bruno Saltor has been named Chelsea’s interim head coach. According to multiple reports, Chelsea officials are right now interested in signing former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. The Bavarian giants had sacked Nagelsmann last month.

