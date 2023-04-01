When Drunk Wayne Rooney Texted Matchroom Promoter Eddie Hearn For A Fight

Wayne Rooney’s interest in boxing has once again come to light after Eddie Hearn revealed to Peter Crouch that the former English striker drunkenly keeps texting him and requesting him to arrange a fight. The Matchroom promoter, who is currently gearing up for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight battle against Jermaine Franklin at O2 on April 1, shared the story on this week’s episode of “That Peter Crouch Podcast.”

During the conversation, Crouch asked Hearn if any footballer should try his hands at boxing. The promoter hardly took any time in mentioning the name of Rooney, saying, “I have spoken to Wayne. He can fight.”

“Sometimes I get a message from Wayne. When he has a drink, he’ll message me, saying, ‘I’ll fight him or make me vs so and so, make me fight’. I’ll look at it in the morning and message him back, ‘Few glasses of red or you are serious.’ Then he won’t give any reply,” Hearn joked about Rooney’s random texts to him.

Wayne Rooney, who is currently serving as the manager of DC United in the USA’s MLS, has always professed his admiration for boxing. In December last year, the Manchester United legend was spotted enjoying Tyson Fury’s memorable triumph over Derek Chisora in their trilogy fight.

In fact, the footballer once challenged YouTuber-turned-boxer Olajide JJ Olatunji aka KSI to a fight. KSI disclosed Rooney’s invitation during a press conference, terming it “funny.” The 29-year-old boxer said that the ex-England forward asked him “we should fight.”

In a widely viral clip circulated in 2015, Wayne Rooney was seen engaged in a friendly yet high-intensity boxing challenge against his United teammate Phil Bardsley inside a kitchen. Following a few rounds of punching and dodging, the defender knocked out Rooney, who hilariously crashed onto the floor and was looking unconscious.

Pulling the string of the memorable fight, Rooney went on to flaunt his shadow-boxing skills in front of a full-house Old Trafford during the Red Devils’ 3-0 victory in a crucial Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspurs.

After scoring the third goal for the Red Devils in the 34th minute, the talismanic striker enacted to be knocked out by an imaginary blow, which is still considered one of the most iconic celebrations in the history of the English league. Speaking about the same, Rooney stated, “I have grown up watching boxing. My father as well as my whole family is connected with the sport. So I like watching boxing the most.”

