Why are Our Opinions Not Being Heard: Raphael Varane Lashes Out at 'Too Many Games' and 'Overcrowded Schedule'

Raphael Varane took to social media to highlight the workload issue of players ahead of the start of the 2023-24 football season in Europe.

The France international and Manchester United star said that there are “too many games" and with each match being extended well beyond 90 minutes with added time, Varane feels the opinions of players and managers are not being heard.

We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules. From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being. Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard? As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week. I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best.

In fact, Arsenal’s stoppage-time equaliser came in the 101st minute in regulation time as they went on to defeat Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield. Cole Palmer had curled in a 78th-minute goal after coming off the bench to give City the lead, only for Leandro Trossard to score with a deflected shot in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Games in English football are set to have more minutes added on in the upcoming season — like at the men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year — after statistics showed the ball was only in play on average around 55 minutes during Premier League matches last season. The FA Community Shield finish was a demonstration of the impact that more stoppage time could have.

Varane will have his work cut out with Manchester United playing in the League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League this season, apart from his national commitments with France.

