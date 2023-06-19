Why Have PSG Turned Their Back on Julian Nugelsmann for Manager Role? 

As current boss Cristopher Galtier is destined to make a move from the French capital this summer, Paris Saint Germain are on the hunt for a new name for the managerial hot seat, with Julian Nugelsmann being a priority among the shortlisted candidates. But PSG’s negotiation talks with the German manager have reportedly broken down and the club was the first to turn its back on the development, according to Ben Jacobs, a journalist on CBS Sports.

Jacobs tweeted, citing the reason behind PSG’s decision, “Sources indicate it was PSG who ended the Julian Nagelsmann talks after feeling he didn’t engage in the hiring process.”

It was also said that the former Bayern Munich boss also did not buy into the French club’s “new youth-led model,” which led to a “mutual decision” not to proceed further with the negotiation talks. Apart from PSG, Chelsea also showed their interest to hand the managerial responsibility to Julian Nugelsmann.

The Premier League side sacked their former manager Graham Potter mid-season, re-appointing ex-boss Frank Lampard in an interim role. Earlier, several reports suggested that Chelsea started a negotiation talk with Nugelsmann.

But the deal also did not succeed as the London Blues have recruited Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager. Julian Nugelsmann lost his job at Allianz Arena earlier this year after Bayern Munich felt the players were not showing enough development under the 35-year-old’s coaching with the team losing its place at the top of the Bundesliga table to arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Having been out of action since then, Nugelsmann was keen to shift his base to a new club during this summer transfer.After Nugelsmann left the race, Luis Enrique has reportedly turned into the leading candidate to become the next PSG boss, a report by French outlet El Equipe said.

The ex-treble-winning coach of Barcelona previously served as the manager of Spain but stepped down from his role after La Roza suffered a disappointing elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Along with Enrique, PSG are reportedly keeping their eyes on Zinedine Zidane, Thiago Motta and Xabi Alonso and can analyse the options before taking their final decision.