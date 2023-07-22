Why Tottenham's New Boss Isn't 'Relaxed' With The Harry Kane Transfer Saga

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he is not at peace with the ongoing Harry Kane transfer saga. The new Tottenham boss had claimed that Kane was “totally committed” to Spurs but in a recent interview he said, “I am not relaxed but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else.” Admitting that Harry Kane could potentially leave this summer, Postecoglou also stated that he still wouldn’t put a deadline on this matter. “I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. It’s not like his contract is ending on the 12th, he’s got another year,” he said.

Harry Kane has been linked with Bayern Munich ever since he confirmed he won’t be signing a contract extension with Tottenham. The German club have made a £68 million bid for the Spurs striker but the English club reportedly want more money for their talisman.

Kane has spent the entirety of his senior career at Tottenham since joining them in 2004. The English forward has made 435 appearances with the London-based club, scoring 280 goals for them.

Despite the England international’s stellar performances, Spurs have failed to lift a single trophy during Kane’s tenure at the club. Kane is just coming off an incredible 30-goal season with no silverware and an eighth position in the Premier League to show for it, resulting in his decision.

Agne Postecoglou also mentioned that he isn’t letting his mind get clouded by the Harry Kane transfer saga. “My focus isn’t on it daily because I’ve got other things I need to do. We don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think it’s good for anyone,” said the former Celtics manager.

Postecoglou has a lot of mess to sort this transfer window. Harry Kane’s departure would also result in a need to sign a forward. A few strikers have been linked with the London-based club but no concrete decision has been made.

A transfer to Bayern Munich could be one of Kane’s last opportunities to win some silverware. Whereas, if he decides to stay, he can have a shot at breaking the all-time Premier League goalscoring record set by Alan Shearer. The England international is only 47 goals shy of the landmark achievement.