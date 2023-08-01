CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Women's World Cup: False Fire Alarm Blares for Several Minutes at Match Between Portugal and US
Women's World Cup: False Fire Alarm Blares for Several Minutes at Match Between Portugal and US

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 15:02 IST

Auckland

US team talk during a break in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland (AP Image)

US team talk during a break in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland (AP Image)

The alarm stopped just as the stadium clock hit 50 minutes into the game.

A fire alarm sounded for several minutes early in the second half of the United States match against Portugal at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. It was eventually declared a false alarm in a public address announcement at Eden Park.

A minute or two into the second half of what was a 0-0 tie, the fire alarm sounded and an announcement blared, “Attention, attention, the fire alarms are sounding.” The alarm stopped just as the stadium clock hit 50 minutes into the game.

The alarm sound came with a recording, urging fans to find the nearest exit, but the stands were not evacuated and play continued on the field. The PA announcer then came on to say that there had been a false alarm.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari
