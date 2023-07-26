Wrexham Beat Manchester United 3-1 in USA Pre-season Friendly

Manchester United went down 3-1 against Wrexham in their pre-season friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium in California, USA on Wednesday. The Welsh club got the better of the English giants thanks to strikes from Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby, while United hit the net through Marc Jurado.

United coach Erik ten Hag fielded a completely changed starting eleven from their victory over Arsenal a couple of days ago as the team was filled with youngsters.

United keeper Nathan Bishop was shown a yellow card for an illegal challenge on Wrexham midfielder Paul Mullin, who had to be substituted as a result of the collision.

However, Wrexham went ahead in the 29th minute thanks to Lee’s strike, which gave the Welsh side the lead in the fixture.

It took less than 7 minutes from the opener for Wrexham to double their lead as Hayden rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net after a long throw-in was headed onto the far post by a young United defender.

United cut the deficit in half as 19-year-old Jurado netted for United in the sixth minute of first-period stoppage time as Alvaro Fernandez set the Spaniard up to finish the chance.

Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson opted to make 10 changes as he brought in a fresh squad for the second period.

United teenager Daniel Gore was given the marching orders in the 47th minute of the game and the English side were down to 10 men early in the second half.

The second period was contested rather tightly between the teams as United sought to equalise and restore parity while Wrexham had an extension of lead on their mind.

However, Dalby reestablished Wrexham’s two-goal advantage in the 69th minute as the Welsh outfit went 3-1 up. Parkinson’s men did well to hold on to the lead and see the game out from there on out to register a big win for the humble side.