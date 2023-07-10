Xabi Alonso lined up as potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been identified as a potential replacement to take over the managerial reigns at Real Madrid following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in 2024, reports state.

Ancelotti is set to remain in charge of the Los Blancos for the 2023/24 season, but there seems to be a cloud of doubt set over whether the 64-year-old will renew his contract with the club after his contract expires next year.

In fact, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues recently revealed that after the manager’s Real Madrid contract expires on June 30, 2024, he will take up the reins of the Selecao.

Given the news of Ancelotti’s agreement to take over the Brazil national team from next year, Real Madrid have been working on potential targets to help replace the legendary coach within next year.

🚨 Real Madrid’s plan is to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new head coach when Carlo Ancelotti leaves for Brazil in 2024.(Source: @cfbayern ) pic.twitter.com/k77R4c53AD — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 9, 2023

According to reports from BILD, Spanish international Xabi Alonso is said to be a high-priority target for the Los Blancos next year once the Italian departs.

Alonso spent five years with Real Madrid as a player between 2009 and 2014. He was a core member of the squad that clinched the iconic La Decima under Ancelotti in 2014. He won another five trophies with the club including a La Liga title, two Copa Del Reys, a Spanish Super Cup and a UEFA Super Cup during his stint with the club, before departing for Bayern Munich.

Following his retirement in 2017, Alonso began working towards his managerial career by taking charge of the Real Madrid U-14s while procuring his UEFA license.

He then went on to coach the B-team of his former side, Real Sociedad before finally signing with Bayer Leverkusen to take up the role of head coach in 2022.

In his first season, Alonso proved his managerial chops as he led the team to a sixth-placed finish last season after taking over the reins to the team last October with the team placed second to last in the league.

He has now committed himself to yet another year with Leverkusen, which will now see him become a free agent next season.

Coaches alike have praised Alonso and his tactical intellect. Roma boss, Jose Mourinho, under whom Alonso won the La Liga, praised the midfielder’s intelligence and predicted his success back in 2010 in an interview with FIFA.

“He has the quality that a ‘metronome’ must have. I’m sure that when he hangs up his boots he’ll be a great coach if he wants to be," said Mourinho.

If everything falls into place for the Los Blancos, the Bernebeu may just witness the return of a club icon next year indeed.