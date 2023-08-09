Xavi Refuses to Rule Out Neymar to Barcelona Amid Ousmane Dembele Sale, Al Hilal Also Interested in PSG Superstar

Barcelona coach Xavi gave a rather interesting response after being quizzed about the possibility of Neymar rejoining the Camp Nou-based club. Neymar has reportedly said that he is set to play for Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming season and the Brazilian superstar’s father recently shot down rumours that the player had informed the PSG hierarchy of his desire to leave the club.

During the ongoing summer window, Xavi has often been quizzed about whether Barcelona plan to bring back Neymar, and after the Catalans defeated Tottenham 4-2 in the Joan Gamer Trophy, the Spaniard had a rather intriguing reply as he remained coy on the links.

The legendary Barca midfielder didn’t agree neither did he deny the possibility of Neymar’s signing.

“Neymar? I can’t say anything, he is on another team. But the transfer window is open until the end of the month, I can’t say anything," Xavi said (via Barca Universal).

Recently, French publication L’Equipe had reported that the 31-year-old wanted to rejoin Barca but Neymar’s father deemed the reports ‘fake news’.

Chelsea were one of the clubs interested in Neymar’s signature however, recent reports claim that the Blues have no plans to move for the Brazilian star, thus if Neymar ends up leaving PSG his preferred destination would be Barcelona, or for Suadi Pro League club Al Hilal, alongside one of the Major League Soccer clubs.

Al Hilal were earlier interested in signing Lionel Messi who played with Neymar for two seasons at PSG before opting to join MLS club Inter Miami instead of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gulf.

It remains to be seen whether Neymar will choose to join Cristiano in the Saudi revolution or whether he will reunite with his Argentine best friend Messi in the United States of America.

The Brazilian may yet end up staying at PSG as well just like he had claimed a few weeks ago, even though fans of the French club want Neymar to leave and they had held protests outside the player’s house last year.