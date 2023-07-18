Xavi Simons Set To Join RB Leipzig On Loan From PSG

Reports state that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to loan Dutch youngster Xavi Simons to RB Leipzig for the next season.

The news comes as a bummer for Manchester United who were keen on adding the young Dutchman into their midfield ranks which is undergoing a possible revamp.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Simons will be undergoing his medical at Leipzig within the next day. It was also stated that the German club will not have any buy option on the exciting 20-year-old, who still has two years left on his contract with the Parc Des Princes side.

After struggling to find game time at PSG, he moved away from the club last summer. Simons joined Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, where under the watchful eye of legendary Dutch striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy, he had a remarkable campaign.

The 20-year-old bagged 19 goals and eight assists in 34 league matches. He netted once and assisted another in seven Europa League appearances.

Simons scored in the Johan Cruyff Cup to help them defeat Ajax at the beginning of the season. He subsequently made his debut for the Dutch national team and showed himself as one of the brightest talents from the European nation.

Upon witnessing the rise of the youngster, PSG activated their 6 million euro buyout clause to bring the Dutchman back to their ranks this summer.

RB Leipzig, who have been highly active in the market, are on track as their plan to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign next season continues.

Simons might just be the ideal replacement for Dominik Szoboslai who left for Liverpool this summer and could be the difference-maker in a push for the Meisterschale.

Simons’ positional versatility and ability to create goals for others, in addition to his goal-scoring prowess, will add tremendous depth and excitement to the Leipzig squad.