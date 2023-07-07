Inter Milan have opened talks with Bayern Munich to acquire goalkeeper Yann Sommer this summer. The Nerazzurri have had Sommer on the top of their list alongside Anatolij Trubin, and now are contemplating investing in both players following ongoing talks for the possible departure of first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana to Manchester United.

Onana is being heavily pursued by Manchester United, who have reportedly made a bid of 50 million euros for the keeper. But, Inter remain a bit hesitant and are working out a way to finalize a deal at around 60 million euros.

Reports suggest that Sommer was already on Inter’s list since January, when the Swiss international was bought by the German champions Bayern Munich, in light of keeper Manuel Neuer’s injury.

It has also been reported that there is an exit clause in Yann Sommer’s contract with Bayern, which will allow him to leave the club for the same fee invested by Bayern to sign him.

In the first half of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, Sommer was an anchor for Borussia Monchengladbach in goal, averaging more than 4 saves a game and a save percentage of 77.42 — the best value among regular Bundesliga keepers at that point.

His move to Bayern was prompted by an unbelievable outing against them last August when the Swiss custodian drove Bayern to despair by saving an astonishing 19 of the 20 efforts the home side fired at him in the 1-1 draw in Munich. Prior to that game, no goalkeeper had ever made more than 14 saves in a single Bundesliga game since detailed data collection began in 1992.

Since his move to Bayern though, there has been a considerable dip in form as the Swiss keeper only kept 5 clean sheets in 19 appearances for the club, whilst conceding 25 goals in the process.

Bayern will revert back to opting for their talisman keeper Neuer in goal once he is fully healed. The club have also been eyeing Valencia’s Mamardashvili as another option for their squad.