CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence DayAkshay KumarPooja BhattOla Electric Motorcycles
Home » Football » Young Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch During Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Win over Philadelphia Union
1-MIN READ

Young Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch During Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Win over Philadelphia Union

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 08:45 IST

Chester

Lionel Messi being approached by a fan (X)

Lionel Messi being approached by a fan (X)

A young Lionel Messi fan invaded the pitch but was stopped by security during Inter Miami's 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup.

A Lionel Messi fan ran onto the pitch to take a selfie with his idol on Tuesday before being whisked away by security at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.

Messi, on the other hand, notched his ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final.

Messi exchanged jerseys with fellow Argentinian and Union forward Julián Carranza, then skipped out on the traditional postgame interview and instead saved his message for his 483 million Instagram followers.

“We worked our way to the finals and we made it!!! We’re still on the last step," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Philadelphia, who made the MLS Cup final last year and have a dominant record at home, were poised to be Miami’s biggest test since the latter added the Argentinean striker to their roster last month.

But the visiting Miami once again got off to a quick start when a running Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the game on a pass from Serhiy Kryvtsov.

Messi was somehow left unguarded just past midfield where he caught a pass from Martinez and dribbled forward before firing a shot from distance in the 20th minute that rolled past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who was slow to react.

ALSO WATCH | Lionel Messi Scores With Grounded Shot from Near the Halfway Line

Jordi Alba further demoralized the Union with a goal just before halftime for a 3-0 lead as fans booed the home team as they headed into the locker room.

Philadelphia got one back through Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute but David Ruiz found the net in the 84th minute for Miami, who have scored 21 goals in their last six matches.

Miami will face either CF Monterrey or Nashville SC, who play later on Tuesday, in Saturday’s Leagues Cup final, Miami’s first final appearance in club history.

The win also mean Miami will play in their first-ever CONCACAF Champions League next year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. lionel messi
  2. messi
first published:August 16, 2023, 08:45 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 08:45 IST