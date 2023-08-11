FIH Set To Abandon Newly Proposed Penalty Corner Rules: FIH President Tayyab Ikram

The proposed trials for changes in the penalty corner rules have been abandoned, said FIH President Tayyab Ikram at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on the sidelines of the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday.

“The FIH has decided to put on hold or even abandon the new penalty corner trial. The format we proposed before, we will not consider for trial. We will deliberate on further options but we are in big favour to keep the penalty corner in the same format, “ said Ikram.

FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram has a huge announcement regarding the change in penalty corner rules.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/rO5sXIT6Dp— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023

“If we change it, it will be around the same format with more dynamic ways. In any case, we will not compromise on any measures which will lead to dangerous play and challenge the safety of our athletes. That’s something we want to ensure.

According to the newly proposed rule, all attackers except the pusher at the backline were set to start at least 5 metres outside the striking circle – called the ‘D’ which is 12 metres from the goal post.

The ball must travel outside the dotted line, which is five metres beyond the ‘D’ before it can be played back into the striking circle for a shot on goal.

The FIH were initially tempted to change and implement the new rules in order to reduce the danger of having to be struck with a direct shot and to also remove the need for additional protective equipment to be worn during play. But now, the FIH has staked their claim and will continue to follow the old rules.

“There was no pressure from anyone. It is a genuine evaluation. The main thing is we want to keep the penalty corner as compact as possible. It not only enhances goal scoring, but it also gives glamour to our sport. We want to keep it that way. But we need to continue working to enhance the safety of our athletes.”