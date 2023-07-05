Are Selena Gomez And Jeremy Allen White ‘Casually Dating’? Here’s What We Know

Pop sensation and talented singer, Selena Gomez, has always made headlines for both her professional and personal life. The singer has been quite private about her life since her controversial relationship and breakup with Justin Bieber. Now, Selena is again in the news for her rumoured relationship with Jeremy Allen White.

Recently, speculations brew that the singer and actor are casually dating after the popular the Instagram page DeuxMoi posted a blind item that netizens think hints towards the rumours regarding the two. The post read, “A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is ‘casually’ dating again. He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas."

Check out the post here:

jeremy allen white & selena gomez ️ pic.twitter.com/g3h5ssBLea— villanelle (@satelitechino) June 30, 2023

For the unversed, Jeremy Allen White has recently announced his separation from his wife, Addison Timlin. He won a Golden Globe this year for his role in ‘The Bear’ and had shot a cover with Selena for Vanity Fair, from where allegedly their romance began.

Here’s Vanity Fair’s post:

DeuxMoi had earlier reported Olivia Wilde and Harry Style’s relationship and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce. However, that said, there is a high chance of these rumours being baseless, as some stories stem from tip-offs and theories.

Selena is not new to dating controversies. Recently, she got involved in a drama because of her alleged dating rumours with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. They sparked rumours when both were spotted having a date in NYC. However, after much drama and speculation, she unfollowed the singer.

Currently, Selena Gomez is focusing on expanding her makeup line, working on her studio album, and preparing for her new Hulu series, ‘Only Murders in the Building’.