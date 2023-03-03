IND
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
Entertainment News
Elections 2023
Ind vs Aus
Trending News
Home
Numerology Today, March 4: How Compatible is Number 3 with Number 6 and 9
Horoscope Today, 04 March, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Saturday
Brazilian Football Team To Feature In New Colour In 2023: Report
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Nod to Implementation of Old Pension Scheme from April 1
Movies
Entertainment News Highlights: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Aaliya; Alia Wins For RRR; Hrithik-Saba To Marry Soon?
Shraddha Kapoor Meets Fans, Eats Vada Pav With Paps As She Celebrates Her Birthday
Jaya Bachchan Makes Peace With Paparazzi After Months of Angry Lash Out, Says 'Main Tyaar Hoon...'
When Ayesha Takia Stepped Away From Bollywood After Marrying Farhan Azmi
Cricket
With Indian Domestic Players, Communication Will Be Key: MI Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur
'I Trust Rachael And Her Judgement': Gujarat Skipper Beth Mooney Depends on Opening Partner Haynes' Inputs
Irani Cup: Rest of India Take 275-run Lead Over Madhya Pradesh Despite Yash Dubey's Century
Sachin Tendulkar Recreates Dil Chahta Hai Moment With Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in Goa
India
Days after Ajnala Agitation Row, Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Meets Akal Takht Jathedar
Truth Has Become Victim in Age of False News: CJI Chandrachud
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Nod to Implementation of Old Pension Scheme from April 1
Mumbai Saw 70 Pc Rise in Cyber Crime Cases in 2022: Fadnavis
Showsha
Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Son Hrithik's Wedding Rumours; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Aaliya Intensifies
Hrithik Roshan’s Dad Rakesh Roshan Reacts to Actor’s Wedding Rumours With Saba Azad; Here’s What He Said
Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR Win ‘Spotlight Award’ For RRR at Hollywood Critics Association 2023
Singer Benny Dayal Gets Hurt By a Drone During His Concert, Armaan Malik Calls It 'Messed Up'
Politics
Blast From The Past: 7 Times When Rahul Gandhi Targeted Modi Govt During Foreign Trips
Exclusive | 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai': Pratima Bhoumik Who Turned Tripura Red Seat Saffron on Win, CM Buzz
'I Love Manish Sisodia' Desks to be Set Up in Delhi Govt Schools? Here's What AAP Has To Say
'I Love Manish Sisodia' Desks to be Set Up in Delhi Govt Schools? Here's What AAP Has To Say
World
Quad Calls for Just, Lasting Peace in Ukraine; Strongly Opposes Unilateral Actions in South China Sea
Volunteers Feed Abandoned Animals In Liberated Villages North Of Kharkiv | Russia Ukraine War
Pakistan's Economic Mood Slides Further as Moody's Downgrades Five Banks | Exclusive
George Santos: Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of The Embattled Congressman | USA News | News18
Education
Business
RBI Imposes Rs 3.06 Crore Fine On Amazon Pay For Non-Compliance With KYC, PPI Requirements
Swiggy Sells Cloud Kitchen Business In Share Swap Deal
'My Knowledge About Stocks is Zero', Says Arshad Warsi After Sebi Ban From Securities Market
Want To Start An Ice Cream Parlour In India? What You Need To Do
Buzz
Viral News LIVE Updates: London Journalist Finds Long Lost Silver Ring; Tractor Starts on its Own and Rams into Shop
BuzzFix | Why Are So Many People Tweeting About 'Viral' and 'Throat Ache' in India?
Viral Video: Tractor Starts on its Own and Rams into UP Shop, CCTV Footage Sparks ‘Spooky’ Claims
Ahmedabad Police Give Toffees to Woman For Following Traffic Rules, 'Cute' Gesture Gets Lauded
Opinion
Opinion | How G20 Summit, Despite Hiccups, Gives a Big Boost to India’s Global Aspirations
Opinion | Politics and Punjab Militancy Redux: Denial of Khalistan Problem is a Recipe for Disaster
As Ukraine War Enters Second Year, Russia is Pushed Firmly into Chinese Orbit — And This Will Hurt American World Order
Opinion | Why the Role of Digital Economy is Becoming Increasingly Important in G20
Photos
UP Court Convicts 1, Acquits 3 in Hathras Gangrape Case | A Timeline In GFX
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 in Photos: Australia Beat India by 9 Wickets to Seal Place in WTC Final
10 Times Babil Khan Impressed With His Style Quotient, Check Out The Gen Z Rising Fashion Star's Recent Appearances
Uorfi Javed Keeps It Interesting By Wearing Plastic Table Cover As Skirt And Pairing Red Saree With Golden Headgear, See Pics
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Explainers
Web Stories
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Latest
Assembly Elections 2023
Ind vs Aus
Web-stories
Reel Awards
Auto
Sports
Explainers
Lifestyle
Tech
#SustainableIsAttainable
Latest
Assembly Elections 2023
Ind vs Aus
Web-stories
Reel Awards
Auto
Sports
Explainers
Lifestyle
Tech
#SustainableIsAttainable
News18
»
News
»
ind News
LATEST NEWS ON ind
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Nod to Implementation of Old Pension Scheme from April 1
Truth Has Become Victim in Age of False News: CJI Chandrachud
Fight for Justice Will Go On, Says Hathras Victim's Family After Court Convicts Key Accused, Acquits 3
Mumbai Saw 70 Pc Rise in Cyber Crime Cases in 2022: Fadnavis
India China Border News | Indian Troops Play Cricket In Eastern Ladakh Amid Standoff With China
In Gulmarg's Mountains, Stray Dogs Are Soldiers' Companions, Early Warning System on LoC Patrols
ED Seizes Rs 1.27 Crore in Cash After Raids on 2 Bengal-based Chit Fund Companies
Delhi Set to Get Its Fourth Prison to Exclusively House High-risk Prisoners
UP Court Convicts 1, Acquits 3 in Hathras Gangrape Case | A Timeline In GFX
Days after Ajnala Agitation Row, Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Meets Akal Takht Jathedar
‘People Going Abroad to Get Married’: PM Modi Bats for Special Destination Wedding Packages in India
Bus Carrying DU Students Overturns in Himachal, One Dead, 40 Injured
'Thankful for India's Hospitality': Blinken Meets US Consulates' Staff, Rides in Auto Rickshaw
Tracking Terror: NIA Attaches J&K Properties of Pak-Based Basit Reshi, 2nd Attachment in 72 Hrs
Cough Syrup Row: Maharashtra Govt Acted against 27 Pharma Firms, Says Minister
News18 Evening Digest: ‘Modi’ RaGa at Cambridge Varsity Drowns Out Bharat Jodo Beats And Other Top Stories
National Security Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance of Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas
Ready to Respond to Any Attempt to Unilaterally Change Status Quo Along LAC: Northern Army Commander
Flag, Constitution And...: Where is Nithyananda's 'Kailasa,' Is It A Recognised Nation? Explained
'Capt Modi Expects You to Take Wicket If...': EAM Invokes Cricket Analogy, Gives 'RRR' Reference | WATCH
Border Issues Should be Put in Proper Place, Work for Its Early Normalisation: China to India
Jio’s True 5G Will Trigger New Wave of Digital Revolution: Full Text of Mukesh Ambani's Speech at AP Investors' Summit
HC: Homelessness a Global Issue, People Living on Footpaths Human Beings Too, Can't Just Order Their Removal
Jharkhand: ED Seizes Rs 3 Crore Cash After Raids in PMLA Case Against IAS Officer
Reliance to Set Up 10 Gigawatt Solar Energy Project in Andhra Pradesh: Mukesh Ambani at Investors’ Summit
20 Additional Judges Elevated as Permanent Judges in 4 High Courts
Russia Must Be Punished for Ukraine War, Some Quad Members Say After Delhi Meet
'A Band Like The Beatles': Japan's Foreign Minister Compares Quad Nations to Fab Four in New Delhi
Woman's Body with Multiple Stab Wounds Found in Thane, Cops Register Murder Case
SC Dismisses Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against Bid to Declare Him Fugitive Economic Offender
News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka MLA's Son 'Accepts' Rs 40L Bribe; Rs 8 Cr Seized from Home & Other Stories
Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital, Doctors Say Condition Stable
President Murmu Inaugurates 7th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+10
Kiara Advani Looks Vibrant In Bright Yellow Co-ords, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Yellow Outfits
+24
Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Neetu Kapoor Turn Heads At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Fashion Film Launch, See Pics