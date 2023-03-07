1 Dead, 6 Injured as Massive Landslide Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

One person was killed and six others injured when a massive landslide struck Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

The rescue operation is underway and the two-way traffic on the strategic highway has been suspended, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma said the huge landslide occurred on the 270-km highway near Seri village close to Ramban town, resulting in injuries to seven people.

One of the injured, Surjeet Singh of Sumber, succumbed to injuries, said Sharma, who is also incharge SSP Highway.

The injured — Mohammad Taj, Hamid, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Salma Bani and Amir — have been hospitalised, she said.

She said the rescue operation is on and further details are awaited.

The officials said at least two vehicles were damaged in the landslide which completely blocked the road.

