2 Dead as IAF's MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes on Their House in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; Pilot Safe

Two civilian women died and a man was injured after an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, during a routine training sortie on Monday.

The pilot ejected safely using a parachute, sustaining minor injuries, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited: IAF Sources pic.twitter.com/0WOwoU5ASi— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, the statement added.

Two civilian women died and a man was injured after the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar in Hanumangarh district, said police.

A rescue operation is underway, police added.

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.

As per a Times of India report, more than 400 MiG-21s have crashed since 1971-72, killing over 200 pilots and another 50 people on the ground.

In 2012, former Defence Minister AK Antony had said in Parliament that more than half of the 872 MiG aircraft purchased from Russia had crashed, in which, more than 200 persons, including 171 pilots, 39 civilians and eight other services’ people had lost their lives.

Experts believe that with no new fighter jets included in the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a long time, the entire weight is on MiG-21, which is also one of the reasons behind the accident.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here