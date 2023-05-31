CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

10 IEDs Found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:49 IST

Chaibasa, India

All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the spot (File Image/ PTI)

Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured since January in IEDs planted by Naxals, targetting security forces

Ten Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

While six IEDs were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village in Tonto police station area, a 5 kg explosive was found at a forest near Chota Kuira in Goilkera police station area, they said.

All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the spot, they added.

    The IEDs were found by the security forces on Tuesday during a combing operation in the area.

    Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured since January in IEDs planted by Naxals, targetting security forces.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
