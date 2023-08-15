CHANGE LANGUAGE
10 Tourists Rescued from Sinking Boat in Narmada River in MP Temple Town of Omkareshwar
10 Tourists Rescued from Sinking Boat in Narmada River in MP Temple Town of Omkareshwar

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 21:23 IST

Khandwa, India

A group of 10 tourists was rescued on Tuesday after their boat collided with a gate due to heavy water flow in the Narmada river and started sinking in Omkareshwar town of Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Kumar Shukla said the boat carrying tourists, which included residents of Indore and Rajasthan, collided with a gate constructed in the river near Nagar Ghat in the temple town, which houses one of the 12 sacred jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

He said after hitting the gate, the boat got filled with water and started sinking.

A team of Home Guards and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel present at the ghat immediately rescued all the 10 boat occupants, said the SP.

The tourists were wearing life jackets and all are safe, Shukla added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
