100 People Killed in Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Less Than 4 Months, Says Minister Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said a total of 308 accidents have taken place on the newly constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway so far since its inaugural in March, leading to 100 deaths and 335 injuries. He said, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi has already written to the National Highway Authority regarding the number of shortcomings in the project and safety measures to be ensured, and the Home Department will also write to them regarding issues such as lack of signages, and will take measures to regulate speeding along the stretch.

The Minister was responding to a question regarding the increase in the number of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway way.

”If you look at the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway there are a lot of shortcomings. There are no sign boards to indicate curves, narrow lanes. This has resulted in over speeding, as the road is good, with the same speed the motorists try to navigate the curves, leading to mishaps and deaths,” Parameshwara said.

Stating that in March soon after the inaugural, there were 62 accidents in which 20 deaths and 63 injuries were reported, he said.

In April, there were 75 accidents in which 23 died and 83 injured. In May, there were 94 mishaps leading to 29 deaths and 93 injuries and in June there were 77 accidents with 28 deaths and 96 injuries.

”A total of 308 accidents have taken place along the stretch since March to June, leading to 100 deaths and 335 injuries,” he said, adding that if things are not corrected immediately, more people will lose their lives.

Stating that during his recent visit to Mysuru, many people informed him about the deaths that are taking place and urged him to take action, the Home Minister said, as per his instructions, ADGP Traffic has recently conducted inspections at places in Ramanagara and Mandya district along the stretch of the expressway and he has given some inputs.

Highlighting measures being taken to control accidents along the expressway, he said instructions have been given to authorities to implement them to regulate things.

Listing out measures, Parameshwara said, ”Steps are being taken to increase highway patrolling vehicles along the expressway. If patrolling vehicles are deployed every 30 to 35 km they can keep watch on those speeding and control them, and also they can ensure that vehicles don’t park along the stretch.” He also said sign boards indicating deviations or exits which connect villages along the expressway will be installed. ”They were not installed earlier.” Speaking about lack of lane discipline among motorists, Parameshwara said steps will be taken to ensure lane discipline is followed.

Also fencing has to be installed to prevent pedestrians coming on to the expressway, he said, adding, though they were installed earlier, at many places near villages, they have been removed. Instructions have been given to the National Highway Authority in this regard.

Also steps will be taken to install street lights along the stretch, especially at places where the expressway connects underpasses, he added.

Further noting that many of the motorists don’t know traffic rules, the Minister said the RTOs are not conducting traffic regulation tests properly and are issuing licences; the government is taking measures to correct it, while also spreading awareness among the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 had inaugurated the 118 km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.

Officials had then said that it will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes.

The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they had said.