100th Mann Ki Baat Outreach: BJP Plans Grand Telecast at 2,150 Madrassas, Dargahs and Muslim Centres

To connect with Muslim voters ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th radio address of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be made special by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Minority Morcha, which has identified 85 Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha seats where they are making arrangements to telecast the episode on a grand scale.

“The 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address will be telecast in places associated with the Muslim community in the country, including madrassas, dargahs and Muslim cultural centres. It will be a game-changer. The episode will air on April 30. We are planning to make it a historic event. We are planning to organise screening at 2,150 locations, where the people of the community can gather and listen to the PM," said Jamal Siddiqui, BJP Minority Morcha President.

A BJP source said they have identified 85 Lok Sabha seats where Muslim voters are the deciding factor.

“As the PM is expected to talk about the government’s development work and the vision he has for the people of this country, it is important that everyone listens to it. We have already started various programmes to reach out to the Muslim community after the instructions given by the PM himself, without bothering about the votes,” he said.

He added: “We have been instructed that in big programmes, the strength should be more than 4,000-5,000 to listen to PM’s 100th ‘Mann ki Baat’. There will arrangements in open spaces and parks where people can come and listen to the programme. We have planned to set up big LEDs and loudspeakers outside masjids and madrassas.”

The special focus will be the 28 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, 23 seats of UP, 10 seats of Kerala, 6 in Assam and J&K, among others.

“We want to ensure that the Prime Minister’s vision for the nation reaches everyone. Ahead of the 100th episode, the Urdu translation of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and a booklet will be distributed among the Muslim community at these places on April 30. The Minority Morcha of the BJP has been consistently reaching out to a section of the Muslim population, mostly focused on Pasmanda Muslims, who belong to the Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC),” said Siddiqui.

Earlier, Modi had also called upon the BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims, without expecting votes in return under the resolution of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat’, and all should cooperate with each other and accommodate each other.

