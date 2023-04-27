CHANGE LANGUAGE
11 Judicial Officers, 2 Advocates Elevated as Judges, Additional Judges in Four High Courts
11 Judicial Officers, 2 Advocates Elevated as Judges, Additional Judges in Four High Courts

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 12:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers (Representational image: ANI/File)

The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four high courts, including Delhi.

Separately, while Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh HC stood transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers.

first published:April 27, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated:April 27, 2023, 12:28 IST