11 Lakh Photos, 9 Lakh Tweets 'Sound' like Success: PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat@100 Wins Indians’ Hearts

True to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words in the 100th episode of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that it was “actually the mann ki baat of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions”, more than 11 lakh people in India and abroad posted photos of listening to the landmark broadcast on Sunday.

Around 9 lakh tweets with billions of impressions were registered on social media. #MannKiBaat100Episode, #MannKiBaat100 were trending at the top on Twitter through the day.

“Today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I have tried to go through more and more of them. I got emotional while reading your letters on many occasions, was swept away by emotions, and then held myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the ‘Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions," PM Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made elaborate arrangements for the screening of the show across the country. The monthly broadcast was seen by common man at home, in societies and communities across the country. It was widely seen at international embassies of India across the world.

The diaspora organised hundreds of programmes across the globe to watch Mann Ki Baat.

Most Chief Ministers and Union Ministers were present for the screening of the show at various places. Raj Bhavans in various states held a special programme, inviting people from their state who had been mentioned in Mann Ki Baat among other dignitaries.

The programme was broadcast at various community centres and railway stations too. People across sections of society, from porters and police personnel to film stars were seen listening to it.

Many celebrities such as actors Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor, director Rohit Shetty among others joined the screening at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

It was widely seen across religious places and communities, at spots such as Irfani Madarsa, Lucknow, Jama Masjid, etc.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

