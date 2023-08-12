CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsDelhi NewsBihar Hospital VideoRBI MPC
Home » India » 125 Kg of Red Sanders Seized in Karnataka, Two Arrested By Police
1-MIN READ

125 Kg of Red Sanders Seized in Karnataka, Two Arrested By Police

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 13:18 IST

Mangalore, India

Acting on specific information, a team of mobile forest department of Bengaluru led by ASI Janaki confiscated the red sanders and the vehicle used for transportation, sources said. (Representative Image)

Acting on specific information, a team of mobile forest department of Bengaluru led by ASI Janaki confiscated the red sanders and the vehicle used for transportation, sources said. (Representative Image)

The accused have been identified as Deekshith, a resident of Guruvayanakere and Khalid from Mavinakatte. Another accused Santhosh is stated to be absconding

A team of Bengaluru CID police (Forest unit) have confiscated 125 kg of red sanders which was being transported illegally in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Two persons have been arrested in the connection, police sources said. The accused and the confiscated sanders were handed over to the Venoor Forest department.

The accused have been identified as Deekshith, a resident of Guruvayanakere and Khalid from Mavinakatte. Another accused Santhosh is stated to be absconding.

Acting on specific information, a team of mobile forest department of Bengaluru led by ASI Janaki confiscated the red sanders and the vehicle used for transportation, sources said.

Venoor zonal forest officer Mahim Jannu has taken up the investigation. The value of the confiscated goods and vehicle is estimated to be around Rs 6.5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. illegal transport
  2. karnataka
  3. CID
  4. arrested
first published:August 12, 2023, 13:18 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 13:18 IST