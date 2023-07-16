CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 13-Day-Old Baby Attacked By Monkey In Karnataka
13-Day-Old Baby Attacked By Monkey In Karnataka

Published By: Kavya Mishra

IANS

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 12:38 IST

Chitradurga, India

The mother immediately rushed and shooed away the monkey. (Credits: Shutterstock)

The incident is reported from Torekolammanahalli village in Challakere taluk. The baby born to Manjula and Siddesh couple has suffered injuries in the head and forehead. The monkey came into the house and attacked the baby

In a shocking incident, a 13-day-old baby was attacked by a monkey in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

The condition of the baby, who has been admitted to a hospital, is said to be serious.

The incident is reported from Torekolammanahalli village in Challakere taluk. The baby born to Manjula and Siddesh couple has suffered injuries in the head and forehead. The monkey came into the house and attacked the baby.

The mother immediately rushed and shooed away the monkey. Immediately, the baby was taken to the district hospital of Chitradurga.

The villagers stated that the monkey had come to the village a week ago and demanded that the authorities must catch it before it attacks more people.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
