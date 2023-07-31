CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 13-year-old Student Stabs to Death His Classmate in UP's Kanpur
13-year-old Student Stabs to Death His Classmate in UP's Kanpur

Other students in the class caught hold of the accused and informed the teachers, following which the police reached the school and detained the student.(Representational Image: Pixabay)

The incident took place at a private school at Gopalpuri in the Bidhnu area in Kanpur during the lunch break

A Class 10 student allegedly stabbed to death his classmate at a school here on Monday after a scuffle broke out between the duo, police said.

The incident took place at a private school at Gopalpuri in the Bidhnu area in Kanpur during the lunch break, they added.

According to the duo’s classmates, the 13-year-old accused stabbed Nilendra Tiwari (15) repeatedly in his neck and near it, leaving him seriously injured, Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said told PTI.

Other students in the class caught hold of the accused and informed the teachers, following which the police reached the school and detained the student.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought, Sharma said.

The accused student alleged that he was threatened with serious life consequences by Tiwari a few days ago, the ADCP said.

He added that he was carrying the knife only to scare Tiwari and had no intention to harm anyone, the officer added.

The accused student would be sent to a juvenile home after interrogation, the police said.

The victim was the only son of Satendra Tiwari, a resident of the Gangapur Colony here, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
