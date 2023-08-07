14 Arrested for Provocative Social Media Posts in UP's Sambhal District

Fourteen people were arrested in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday for provocative social media posts on the charges of promoting enmity between different groups, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told PTI that three persons – identified as Taiyyab, Junaid and Nihal Singh of Bhulabai village in Bania Dhear police station area – posted comments on Facebook intended to create disharmony between the two communities.

An FIR was registered against them under sections IPC 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) on Sunday night.

During the investigation, the involvement of Mohd Anas, Wajid Khan, Wasid, Saif Ali, Jayul, Atul, Arjun, Dilshad, Naushad, Faizan and Wahid was also found.

All the 14 persons were arrested, the police officer said, adding that they had made comments relating to Muharram.

The police officer warned that strict action would be taken against anyone trying to disturb communal harmony in the area.