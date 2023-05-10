14 Types of Mangoes in One Tree! A Gujarat Farmer Made It Possible; Know How

In one of the rare occurrences, a farmer from Dhari has grown 14 different varieties of mangoes on a single tree. Surprisingly, this tree enjoys a long reaping season with mangoes growing from Holi to Diwali, almost for six months.

Ukabhai Bhatti of Ditla village of Dhari shared the secret with which he was able to cultivate multiple varieties of mangoes on a single tree with News18.

Sharing his experience, Bhatti said that he used the plant grafting method to make this possible. While for a common mango lover, this seems no less than magic, 70-year-old Bhatti is still not contended and wants to add more varieties to his garden.

“This journey wasn’t easy for me, I read a book in which I found the names of some indigenous varieties of mangoes, which are now extinct. I searched for those varieties in different parts of the country in which agriculture universities of Maharashtra and Rajasthan and forest areas of Dang are also included," Bhatti said.

“While I found some varieties they didn’t have any names. So I named some of the varieties like Kaptan, this name was given to a harder variety of mango and Kala jamadar is the mango with black peel," he added.

About the long reaping season, Bhatti said that this can be attributed to the varieties of mangoes grown as each variety bears fruit at different times, so his tree is all laden with mangoes for six months, from Holi to Diwali.

Bhatti’s tree bears mangoes like Amrapali, Neelam, Dasheri, Begum, Nileshan, Neel Phagun, Sundari, Banarasi Langdo, Kesar, Dadmiyo, Gulabiyo, Kanojio, Dudhpedo and Khodi.